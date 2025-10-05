Las lágrimas no secan las contradicciones de Espert

El candidato libertario se quebró en medio de una nota radial. Todo lo que tuvo que ir admitiendo en el camino lo debilitan hacia el 26 de octubre.

Espert, que llevó la renuncia a Olivos y se la rechazaron, sigue oscureciendo su futuro en cada una de la demoradas intervenciones mediáticas. En la ultima entrevista radial, por Mitre, se quebró al borde del llanto. En el vaivén de emociones, terminó admitiendo la mayoría der las sospechas e indicios que surgen de la investigacion sobre ruta narco, en Texas

Algunas de las principales admisiones del diputado nacional que busca mantener los fueros son:

*El candidato había señalado que conocía por arriba al detenido, Fred Machado. Ahora, reconoce la habitualidad en el trato, de cuando estaba en campaña a candidato presidente, durante 2019.

*A la vez , reconoció (en la última entrevista) que viajó con el sospechoso varias veces en su avión y otras usó esa nave para campaña. Ya no se trata, entonces, de un eventual contacto para abrir un negocio consultoril para una minera guatemalteca, sino de cosas muy complicadas.

*A la vez, Espert hizo un giro discursivo y no duda en tildarlo a Machado de narco, cuando venía denominándolo como “empresario”. Sobre el video que difundió el periodista Eduardo Feinmann, Espert conoció la veracidad del mismo ya que iba a la casa de machado en Viedma, y siempre graba “bromas”. ¿Se atajó porque hay mas videos?

Lo que resiste en admitir, por ahora, es la suma real que cobró de parte de Machado. Dice que cuando se enteró de todo dejó de recepcionar plata.  ¿Y que hizo con los 200 mil dólares? ¿Los devolvió?

Las versiones indican que Espert recibió mucho más que ese dinero, por cierto fuera de mercado para un trabajo de consultoría. Por el contrario, se habla de más de 1 millón de dólares.

Otro aspecto contradictorio es que la justicia norteamericana demostró que los 200 mil dólares de adelanto salieron de Wright Brothers Aircraft, la empresa que se usaba para lavar dinero del narcotráfico. Espert sigue diciendo que se la dio una minera.

Espert reconoce que los viajes en avión fueron 35 (en realidad son 17 de ida y vuelta). Esos aviones están sospechados de ser una fachada y de paso un vehiculo de trasporte de droga. ¿Es cierto que la DEA lo tiene marcado al candidato y por eso no se suma a las giras del presidente?

La pregunta inquietante por estas horas es: ¿por qué Milei sigue bancando al candidato bala perdida?

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 