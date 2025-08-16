Las tres cartas bravas de Milei para ser competitivo en provincia

Espera una muy buena elección del intendente de Tres de Febrero. Que sea sorpresa el ex comisario y los votos en la quinta sección electoral, del mandatario marplatense.

Diego Valenzuela es el dirigente , ex PRO, que más conoce al presidente Javier Milei. Estudiaron en la universidad juntos. “Siempre fuimos muy compinches” , repite ahora como carta de violeta puro, el intendente de tres de Febrero.

Milei lo pondera en cada acto político de campaña. Sabe que es su carta fuerte en la Primer sección electoral. Quedó confirmado cabeza de lista. En esto embrionario de punto de partida oficial de la campaña de provincia, el presidente le ha inyectado una presión extra al historiador , al afirma que de la mano de Diego ‘van a enterrar al kirchnerismo”.

Valenzuela que alguna vez dio un batalla sorprendente al correr al peronismo de Tres de Febrero, sabe que no la tendrá fácil y dependerá del nivel de exposición que tenga Milei en cada una de sus recorridas.

Una batalla difícil para el oficialismo nacional la representa la Tercer sección electoral , con La Matanza de cabeza de playa. Allí, la LLA experimentará con el ex comisario, Maximiliano Bondarenko. Su contrincante , por parte del peronismo, será la vice gobernadora Verónica Magario.  Según una encuesta que arribó al despacho de Kicillof , la candidata de Fuerza Patria estaría 9 puntos por encima del candidato de la LLA. El peronismo necesita una victoria holgada en esa sección electoral.

Bondarenko fue señalado, por el gobierno de Axel , como parte de un intento de conspiración dentro de la fuerza policial bonaerense. En las últimas semanas crecieron los casos de inseguridad en una zona muy caliente en hechos de sangre y muerte violenta.

Po último, la LLA tiene un candidato favorito en la Quinta Sección Electoral . Se trata del mandatario marplatense, Guillermo Montenegro. Se cree que una vez que compita en la contienda , pasaría al gabinete nacional , reemplazando a Patricia Bullrich como ministro de seguridad.

Montenegro fue uno de los que militó con mayor pasión el acuerdo alcanzado con los violetas , para ir juntos contra el kirchnerismo, en la provincia de Buenos Aires.

 

 

 