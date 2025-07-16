Le recordaron a Granata que la política no es LAM

Recién asumida como Constituyente se sumó a otro escándalo. Amalia Granata se cruzó por redes con la Directora de Economía Social. Es que la ex panelista televisiva estuvo a los gritos limpios en la jura de los Constituyentes convocados para reformar la Constitución de Santa fe.

Granata acusa a oficialismo de solo querer promover la reelección de Pullaro. “Es todo muy apurado porque el señor caprichoso del gobernador quiere su reelección”, lanzó.

Esa declaración provocó la inmediata respuesta de Ruiz Díaz en la plataforma X, quien calificó la actitud de Granata como vergonzosa. “Es un tema serio y no un programa de espectáculos”, ironizó. “Que alguien le avise que está en la Convención Constituyente, no en Intrusos ni LAM”, reclamó la funcionaria.

Inmediatamente vino la réplica de Granata, quien aludió a una foto de perfil de Ruiz Díaz para responder: “Lo que da vergüenza es tu foto de perfil ofreciendo tus tetotas !!! estás más para el Maipo que para el Ministerio de desarrollo social. Cuando quieras te llevo a LAM porque morís de ganas”.