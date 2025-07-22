Loa manzaneros de Karina creen que ganaron

Los promotores dle PRO de acuerdo con la LLA tratan de disimular el poder de la lapiceraq que tiene la hermana del presidente.

“El PRO no ha dejado de existir”, expresó Diego Santilli tras el acuerdo con el cierre de listas en la prvincia de Buenos Aires. El mismo dirigente que antes dijo “estoy dispuesto a aprobar, en el Congreso, lo que necesite Milei”. La primera frase es una verdad a medias . La segunda seguramente pasará a ser el axioma del colorado.

Cristina Ritondo, otro de los hacedores del acuerdo con los violetas, fue por la misma senda discursiva . Ambos saben que podria haber sido peor sino fuera por la interna abierta que mantienen Karina y Santiago Caputo. El dueño del ejército de trolls la está perdiendo.

De todas maneras , el llamado acuerdo posible que lo tuvo a Mauricio distante, habla de un punto de ruptura en el partido hegemónico hace 20 años en CABA.  ¿ Qué quedará de los principios de una derecha republicana , sin gritos ni sesgos autoritarios? El radicalismo ya vivió su licuacion de bases básicas, de sus origenes programáticos,  cuando se mezcló con sectores peronistas , en el malogrado gobierno de la Alianza.

A Santilli ,su gesto de llevarle una manzana a Karina , con la declaracion de estar dispuesto a aprobar cualquier cosa, le dio cierto fruto ya que varios de sus dirigentes distritales ,terminaron cabeza en la lista de concejales. Las fracturas , igual, fueron evidentes.

El primero en dar el portazo fue Javier Martínez, intendente de Pergamino, Javier Martinez. Detrás de su gesto se sumaron otros intendentes claves como el de Puan , 9 de Julio y Junin. El PRO bonaerense quedó fracturado. El comisario politico de Karina, Sebastián Pareja , puso exigencias inaceptables para estos intendentes del PRO. En la cuarta seccion electortaa hay en disputa 7 senadurías provinciales.

La criatura creada por Mauricio Macri que dio tan buenos resultados en la ciudad y hasta lo escaló, a su fundador, a un período presidencial, ya no será lo mismo. Ganaron los acuerdos individuales.

Horacio Caride

 