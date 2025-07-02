Lsa palabras de Milei disciplinan y genern auto censura

Lo dijo un especialista en Derecho a la Información. Hay temas en los medios que son incómodos a abordar por kla presión en las redes y el temor a que el presidente te señale.

¿Hay verdadera libertad de expresión cuando el número uno del poder atosiga directamente a los periodistas que se corren un poco de su lógica?¿ Es la forma de ser impetuosa de Milei algo espontáneo o es un asunto planificado para callar voces ?

El expecialista en Derecho a la Información, Martín Becerra, no tiene duda que las arremetidas verbales del primer mandatario intimidan y generan un desacople en el principio de libre expresión del sistema de medios.

El licenciado en Comnicación apuntó a el efecto que causa la personalización que Milei hace apuntando a periodistas con nombre y apellido , usando apelativos tales como “ensobrados” o “mandriles”.

 

 

Becerra ejemplificó con los ataques a Marcelo Bonelli o a Julia Mengolini. “Si dicen esas barbaridades de ellos , que nos dirán a lo anónimos”. El disciplinamiento consiste además en que muchos anunciantes se retiran de apoyar a esos periodistas señalados por el presidente de la nación.

 