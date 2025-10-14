Ludovica dijo que Milei vino de otro planeta

Alguien tenía que decirlo. Fue Ludovica. La pitonisa declaró que Milei “nació en una constelación llamada Quirón”, un espacio que -dijo- fue descubierto recientemente y que marcaría su origen “fuera de la Tierra”.

Al exponer sus observaciones, Squirru destacó que su misión en la Tierra consiste en generar una “transmutación total”, un cambio profundo y disruptivo que podría transformar al país en distintos ámbitos. Pidió que su entorno lo cuide de su perfil emocional.