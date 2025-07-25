Luego del faltazo en Bendita, Casella se fue a lo de la Chiqui

El conductor de Bendita grabó el programa para canal 13. Que pasará este viernes.

El faltazo en Bendita fue tema de todos los programas de televisión. Beto Casella decidió no ir al programa este jueves y sus compañeros lo acompañaron en el boicot. La escena que se vivió fue insólita: en lugar de los panelistas había muñequitos.

No está claro que pasará este viernes. En medio de esa tensión, Casella fue a grabar al programa de Mirtha Legrand. ¿Una señal para el 13?