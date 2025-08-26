Manos quemadas , caripelas conocidas

“Pongo las manos en el fuego”. Volvió el hit de los 90. Milei sigue con trabas para referirse al escándalo.

“Pongo las manos en el fuego”, debería ser una frase erradicada de cualquier discurso político que se precie de sincero. La han malgastado. Es como decir “creo en la justicia”.Lo único que sirve para la credibilidad pública es las accones reales y asumir las consecuencias.

Las manos , además , enierran una historia siniesta en el país. Las manos de Perón fueron profanadas , asunto que aún pertenece a uno de los tantos misterios sin resolver.

Alfonsín tuvo, con el gesto de sus manos entrelazadas,  una reconciliacion social con esa parte del cuerpo humano. Las juntó para simbolizar la necesidad de una unidad nacional que la democracia no ha podido resolver, como fastasmas permanentes de la disgregación social. Ahora , tenemos un presidente que utliza la motosierra como prolongación de sus manos .

Las manos se utilizaron para contar platita mal avida del estado o coimas del sector privado.Con las mismas manos, que un conductor que le hablaba a los jubilados por el mítico Nuevediario, e intepelaba a los televidentes :  “Con las manos limpias” , decía, cada vez que opinaba, Corzo Gómez. 

La dictadura tuvo una propaganda que mostraba una mano haciendo el gesto con el pulgar para arriba y el slogan “Agentinos a Vencer”. Las manos siempre estuvieron manchadas o mutiladas.

La inexperiencia de Martín Menem , se demuestra no solo en la conducción de al Cámara de diputados, sino en su falta de memoria hsitórica. Apelar a poner “las manos en el fuego” por Karina  y su primo Lule,  es como querer pargar una deuda sin fondos suficientes.

Ellos diecen haber aprendido todo en política de su tío, Carlos. El ex presidnete tuvo familaires en su gobierno, como por ejemplo su ex cuañodo Emir Yoma . Cuando le trajo problemas le soltó la mano.  A su hermano , Eduardo, lo tuvo cerca pero dentro del Congreso.¿Lo hubiera bancado hasta las últimas consecuencias?

La guerra interna, fratricida del gobierno,  desnuda un armado desarticulado que llevó a un presidente emergente al poder .Ya es imposible disimular la improvisación. Las caripelas son herederos de la fiesta menemista, pero con una diferencia abismal de nivel intelectual , si se compara un gabinete de los Corach y Bauza o Dromi con el de Karina , Petri o Manuel Adorni.

Los que acreditan experiencia y cierto talento , se han abroquelado en sus ministerios , haciendo su propio juego. No acredita eso de “una mano lava la otra”.

Horacio Caride