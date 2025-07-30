María Julia Oliván tuvo una mejoría

Tras varias semanas en terapia intensiva , por las quemaduras recibidas a raiz de un accidente doméstico, la periodista tuvo un avance en su salud al pasa a una sala intermedia. Oliván manifestó su bronca por muchos amigos que se borraron en estas circunstancias difíciles. Producto del accidente con una estufa, se le quemó 25 % de su cuerpo.