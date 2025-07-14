Mario Pegolini podría sorprender con un invitado

Vuelve al género que había dado por muerto. Al igual que la radio, Pergolini anuncia entierros que él después resucita. El debut es este lunes a las 21 horas.

Otro Día Perdido, será un “big show” diario. Entre informes irónicos de la realidad, la participación de Agustín Rada y un entrevistado especial. Hay versiones que Marcelo Tinelli, el “antagónico” de Mario, sería uno de los elegidos para el arranque.