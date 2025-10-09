Maslatón defendió a Espert: “Para mí no sabía que los fondos tenían un origen ilícito”  

El economista admitió que conocía a Fred Machado pero dijo que mintió sobre su relación.

Carlos Maslatón tuvo que revelar su relación con Fred Machado, el hombre del momento. Pero dijo que mintió sobre su relación, que arrancó en 2014. En total se vieron cinco veces: tres en Buenos Aires, una en Londres, y una en Miami.

“En 2020 me escribió de vuelta, había viajado a Miami cuando se abrió un poco la pandemia. Me invitó al Museo de aviones. Es falso que le haya hablado de Milei. Está loco este tipo. Inventa para tapar al tema de Espert”, se quejó el economista.

Y agregó: “El me dijo que tenía una empresa de aviación y que reparaba aviones”.

Pese a las idas y vueltas, Maslatón defendió a José Luis Espert: “Para mí no sabía que los fondos tenían un origen ilícito”.  

 

 