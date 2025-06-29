Mengolini víctima de los tiempos de crueldad

Se largó a llorar en un audio que le envió a Nancy Pazos. Es por la campaña en su contra de trolls del gobierno.

Julia Mengolini se largó a llorar en un audio que le envió a su colega Nancy Pazos, quien venía repudiando la campaña contra la ex de Fito en las redes. Resulta que a través de la IA , trolls del gobierno la señalaron en una supuesta relación incestuosa con su hermano.

La operación es una devolución, a la periodista, por la insinuación que se hizo de Milei con respecto a su hermana Karina en la  campaña.

Los seguidores de Milei justificaron la opereta, diciendo “se lo merece por lo que venia diciendo del presidente”.