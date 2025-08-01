Milei acusa a sectores opositores por la corrida del dólar

Apuntó a su vice, Victoria Villarruel. Caputo habló del miedo Kuka. Ninguno se hace cargo de la falta de confianza propia que genera el conflicto permanente.

Como un titiritero, Javier Milei saca relatos fantásticos en medio de los primeros nubarrones de su plan. ¿Plan económico o plan financiero? Para su amigo, el consultor económico Juan Carlos De Pablo,  hacerse este tipo de preguntas es una pérdida de tiempo.

En ese tenor viene siendo también una pérdida de tiempo y un desgaste permanente las internas palaciegas dentro del armado libertario y las búsqueda del conflicto permanente que terminan generando ruidos en los mercados.

El episodio de la sesión de derrota aplastante que recibió el PE con la apribación de iniciativas outsiders del plan motosierra, fue un epílogo de un camino que el propio presidente fue dinamitando, creyendo que su poder por si solo le bastaba para llevar adelante las reformas que pretende.Los gobernadores le han mostrado las pezuñas. La movida promete ser algo más que una estrategia electoralista.

Tanto el primer mandatario como su ministro de economía, Toto Caputo, reaccionaron ante la tensión cambiaria buscando culpas en el nido ajeno. Milei participó en el streaming de su amigo, Ale Fantino, y hasta se permitió bromear, jugando con un títere que le acercó uno de los panelistas. Hizo voces burlonas, como si hablaran los mercados conspiradores desde el mas allá, con el personaje “Mandrilito”. Además apuntó a su blanco preferido, Victoria Villarruel, y a los banqueros. Si bien no los identificó, se cree que su inquina va hacia Jorge Brito, a quien en el gobierno le asignan apetencias políticas hacia 2027.

Siempre la agitación del enemigo externo y hasta propio. Un abc de la casta vernácula.

 

El dolar subió la máxima cotización desde la salida del cepo. Cotizó 1355 el oficial.Los compradores de dólares fueron grandes jugadores del mercado. La canchereada de Caputo , cuando afirmó “comprá, no te la pierdas campeón…”, ante los que criticaban el retrazo cambiario , lo dejó desubicado en la cancha , que mejor se movía.