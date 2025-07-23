Milei destrozó a su vice en el Festival Derecha Fest

Realizado en Córdoba. El acto politico estuvo dedicado a Villarruel. Los periodistas tuvieron lo suyo de la mano del español Javier Negre.

‘La familia libertaria tuvo una escenificacion de unidad , depués del ruido generado por el cierre de listas. El Gordo Dan, de Las Fuerzas del Cielo, se abrazó con el presidente dejuando de lado sus cascotazos desde el streaming Carajo.

Se ha naturalizado que un presidente utlice el avion presidencial para un acto partidario y que uno de los ejes temáticos sea “No Odiamos demasiado a los periodistas” , a cargo del Director del Derecha Diario, Javier Negre. De todas maneras , toda la furia del acto se concentró en repudiar a la vice presidente, Victoria Villarruel.

Para el particular acto se llego a pagar por entrada hasta 35 mil pesos.Como un show o una “experiencia” sus seguidores pagan para ver a su líder.

Milei la llamó “bruta , traidora “, a Victoria Villaruel tomando el cálculo que hizo para subirle algo la plata a los jubilados. Su nuevo ataque a la vicer ocurre en la antesala del acto central en la Rural, donde Viky también tiene su público adepto.

Potenciar esta enemiga interna no está claro cuanto lo puede favorecer o perjudicar con vistas sobre todo a las elecciones legislativas de octubre. A la vista plantea la posibilidad de un gasto de energia en desplazar ak principal enemigo de la batalla cultural contra el populismo.

La LLA ganó en Córdoba por el 70% en las presidenciales. Sin embargo, el acto de Milei anoche no tuvo la convocatorai esperada. Hubo quizás más gente en el contra acto, deplzado en la plaza Colón, que lo denominaron : “Milei Cuiladazo”.