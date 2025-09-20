Milei le apuntó a un “chimentero berreta” por los audios de Spagnuolo

Todo el mundo asoció el dardo a Jorge Rial. El Presidente también dijo que los audios están hechos con IA.

Horas después que se levantó el secreto de sumario en la causa que investiga si hubo corrupción en la Andis, el presidente dijo en un acto en Córdoba que fue todo una operación y le apuntó a un “chimentero berreta”. Todo el mundo de las redes y los medios lo asoció a Jorge Rial.

“Los argentinos son inteligentes y no se van a dejar engañar por un chimentero berreta”, planteó en su discurso.

“No hay lugar para los fracasados, corruptos y ladrones liderados por la corrupta de la tobillera. Ahora los kukas son catadores de corrupción y hablan con audios de chimentos, mientras ella tiene una triple condena por afanar la guita de Vialidad. Cuando hacen el ‘tres’ debe ser por las tres causas que le faltan -Hotesur, Memorándum con Irán y Cuadernos-. No se dejen operar con mentiras que buscan manchar nuestro honor”, sostuvo con su hermana al lado. Y después agregó que los audios de Spagnuolo “están hechos con inteligencia artificial”.

Esa teoría es nueva.

Recordemos que hay un debate jurídico sobre la legalidad de los audios. El fiscal de la causa sabe que esa prueba se podría caer en un futuro y comenzó a buscar otros indicios para probar los supuestos dichos de Spagnuolo.

Lo cierto es que se levantó el secreto y no aparecieron pruebas contundentes. No quiere decir que no aparezcan en un futuro. ExpedientePolitico pudo saber que el Gobierno interrumpió el diálogo con Spagnuolo, que cada vez está má solo y todavía no designo a sus nuevos abogados.