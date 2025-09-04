Milman fue reivindicado por Milei pero quedó afuera de todo: qué le ofrecieron

El diputado aspiraba a renovar su banca en Diputados. La causa judicial lo marginó durante tres años.

Gerardo Milman tuvo su revancha. Este miércoles, luego de se conociera el resultado de la pericia de su teléfono en la causa del atentado a Cristina Kirchner, donde fue falsamente acusado, el presidente Javier Milei lo reivindicó en público en el acto de cierre en Moreno.  Unas horas antes, ya había tuiteado: “HOY SE CAYÓ LA OPERETA KUKA A MILMAN… EN EL MEDIO LE HICIERON LA VIDA IMPOSIBLE. KIRCHNERISMO NUNCA MÁS”. 

En julio, los peritos ya habían accedido al teléfono y elaboraron un informe preliminar que fue objetado por la Fiscalía y los abogados de la expresidenta. Ahora, un nuevo informe, adelantado por La Nación, concluyó que en ese teléfono no hay mensajes vinculados con el atentado ni con los dichos de un testigo que acusó a Milman ante la Justicia.

El teléfono de Milman (Pro) fue secuestrado a finales de 2023, pero hasta ahora no se había abierto porque el diputado se negaba a aportar la clave. Recién en mayo, luego de algunos movimientos en el expediente, Milman hizo una declaración espontánea ante la jueza María Eugenia Capuchetti y entregó la clave de seis dígitos.

El nuevo informe, de 23 páginas, concluyó que “no se registraron conversaciones ni material digital que contenga menciones a las expresiones, que según el testigo Jorge Abello, habría proferido Gerardo Milman ni que guarden relación con el intento de homicidio perpetrado contra la ex vicepresidenta de la Nación”.

Abello era un asesor legislativo que ahora está acusado de falso testimonio. En su momento había declarado que el 30 de agosto de 2022, horas antes del atentado, le escuchó a decir a Milman en el bar Casablanca una frase muy sugestiva: “Cuando esté muerta yo voy a estar en la costa”. Pero nadie confirmó esos dichos. Tampoco se encontraron los mensajes que supuestamente le había enviado al diputado kirchnerista Marcos Cleri.

Milei dijo que “se probó que Milman es inocente”. Pero para eso falta. En realidad no se encontraron pruebas para acusarlo. Pese a la buena noticia que le dio la Justicia, el diputado quedó afuera de la lista de diputados nacionales por la provincia de Buenos Aires, donde aspiraba a renovar su mandato. Es uno de los que viene del PRO y el 10 de diciembre se queda sin trabajo. Dicen que le ofrecieron volver al Ministerio de Seguridad, pero no estaría convencido de volver, teniendo en cuenta que Bullrich ya no estará en esa cartera.