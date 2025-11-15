Mirtha tuvo que sortear una cautelar por invitar a Fabiola y fue dura con las preguntas

La Diva no dudó a la hora de preguntar. Al final se disculpó.

Mirtha fue Mirtha. La Diva tuvo a Fabiola Yañez en su mesa y no fue nada contemplativa a la hora de preguntar. Además tuvo que sortear una medida cautelar que obtuvieron los abogados de Alberto Fernández a último momento y le notificó un escribano en el estudio donde se graba su programa.

La cautelar le impide a la ex primera dama referirse a las causas judiciales en trámite. Especialmente a los temas de familia.

Alberto Fernández dejó correr la idea de sus abogados, aunque no lo tenía fe.

Yañez fue a lo de Mirtha (el programa sale este sábado a la noche) como parte de una avanzada mediática contra su ex pareja porque se trabó la negociación entre ellos, la oficial y la blue. En la entrevista, Yañez contó por qué volvió a la Argentina, aunque no dijo los verdaderos motivos. Cuentan que influyó el fracaso de la pareja que había conformado en Madrid y además había un problema con los papeles de su hijo.

 

 