Murió Dylan : el último amigo de Alberto

El ex presidente pasteó su homenaje con un subtexto para la interna peronista y su caso de enfrentamiento con Fabiola.

Dylan vivió en Olivos, Fue testigo silencioso de todo lo que ocurría allí.La Pandemia lo atravesó como a millones de argentinos. Su dueño estuvo a la altura tan solo los primeros meses. Luego desbarrancó.

Dicen que los perros son tan fieles que perdonan todo , hasta los dueños golpeadores. Están con sus ojos tristones esperando que el amo le acaricie el lomo. En ronces vuelve a activarse la encina de la alegría, símbolo de resistencia y adaptabilidad.

Alberto lo despidió con dejo de nostalgia , a quien nunca lo abandonó mientras la mayoría del campamento peronista lo desprecia y otro sector de la política lo considera una de los peores mandatarios de toda la democracia.

“Mi entrañable amigo, gracias por tanto amor, que creo haber correspondido“.

Napoléon escribió en sus memorias un episodio que lo conmovió en la batalla de Bassano, la última batalla que ganó como emperador de Francia .Entre los muertos vio a un miliciano a cual su perro caniche lo lamía en forma decicada, como última despedida. »Caminé sobre el campo de batalla y vi entre los muertos un caniche moribundo otorgando un último lamido en la cara de su amigo muerto. Nunca nada en cualquiera de mis campos de batalla me ha causado una emoción semejante\», dejó plasmado el Pequeño Corso.

Dicen que la transición política entre Alberto y Miilei fue tan cortante que solo compartieron comentarios sobre los perros y cómo Dylan se adaptaría al desarraigo de Olivos y los canes del actual presidente vivirían en la residencia presidencial.

fue entonces cuando Milei se sensibilizó , quizás por única vez en su trayectoria de mandatario , y le propuso que Dylan se podía quedar un tiempo más en Olivos , por eso de cuidar a los perros ricos con mirada triste.Alberto decidió llevarse a su perro a donde lo tuvo de cachorro , el departamento de Puerto Madero, que le presta su amigo Pepe Albistur. El custodio que le asignaron como ex presidente, a veces lo paseaba.

Dylan se fue con un cúmulo de secretos .Habrá sido testigo de las golpizas a Fabiola , o las infidelidades con la la community manager, Cecilia Hermoso,  responsable de las redes sociales que incluían las  del perro presidencial.

Según la ex Primera Dama , Alberto la obligó  a desprenderse de Calabaza, su perra de la raza Pomerania. “Es un perro de puta”, dice que le gritaba su ex pareja. que ceder porque Calabaza “se llevaba mal con Dylan, y ese habría sido el motivo de su expulsión.

La presencia de Dylan se mantuvo constante durante el mandato, incluso en situaciones polémicas como la recordada Fiesta de Olivos en julio de 2020, donde el perro apareció en la famosa foto junto a Fernández, Fabiola Yañez y varios invitados en plena cuarentena estricta.

Ahora, Alberto se recuesta en el amor de Lennon , otro collie con nombre de músico. Su próximo perro podría llamarse Nebbia . Seguramente, Alberto tendrá otras compañías en la balsa.

 

 