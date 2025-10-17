Nueva subasta de inmuebles del Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad anuncia una nueva subasta de inmuebles con herencias vacantes en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, que incluye cocheras y departamentos de 1, 2 y 3 ambientes, ubicados en los barrios de Belgrano, Recoleta, Balvanera, Flores y Palermo(*). En total son cinco propiedades que se rematan el 05 de noviembre, desde las 10hs, de manera online a través de la plataforma https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/

Esta subasta presenta propiedades cuyos precios de base oscilan entre los 8mil dólares para una cochera particular situada en Gallo al 1600, y 18mil dólares para un dos ambientes en Balvanera, hasta 92mil dólares para el caso de un departamento situado en La Pampa al 2100, en el barrio de Belgrano.

Todas las ventas se realizan en pesos, equivalentes al precio en dólares establecido por las ofertas ganadoras, al tipo de cambio de dólar vendedor del Banco de la Nación Argentina correspondiente al día anterior de ejecución de la subasta.

Los remates de bienes inmuebles con herencias vacantes ubicados en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires son realizados en el Banco Ciudad por cuenta y orden de la Procuración General de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, y se caracterizan por los precios de base muy competitivos y la diversidad de propiedades ofrecidas, que pueden incluir lotes, departamentos, PHs, casas, oficinas, locales comerciales, partes indivisas y cocheras.

El Banco Ciudad realiza la tasación, exhibición y venta por subasta pública mediante la modalidad online, 100% digital, a través de una plataforma ágil y segura que favorece la accesibilidad, ampliando la participación de interesados a todo el país. Las subastas de inmuebles con herencias vacantes despiertan gran interés y convocatoria, ya que constituyen una excelente oportunidad para la adquisición de propiedades con destino a vivienda, desarrollo o inversión. Los ingresos obtenidos por estas ventas se destinan por ley al Fondo Educativo Permanente de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.

El catálogo con las propiedades de la próxima subasta está disponible en: https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar/ . Los interesados deben inscribirse hasta 48hs hábiles antes del inicio y la participación requiere un depósito en garantía correspondiente a un porcentaje del valor base del inmueble que se desea adquirir (monto que será devuelto en su totalidad en caso de no ofertar o que la oferta no resulte ganadora). El adjudicatario podrá solicitar la tenencia y cancelar anticipadamente el saldo del precio luego de la firma del boleto de compraventa.