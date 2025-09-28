Ojalá la carátula “femicidio” sirva para dar justicia a las chicas de Florencio Varela

Una discusión de banderas políticas que puede distraer sobre lo importante. El tejido social se metió en la campaña con políticos que juegan al cinismo.

Entre el caso Barreda y el triple homicidio de las chicas de Florencio Varela hay varias diagonales de distancia y crece la discusión desde donde se tocan. para la justicia y la sociedad su re interpretacion. Finalmente , la caratula del caso donde estaría implicada una banda narco, de poca monta, comprende la variable de los delitos que se encuadran en crímenes de odio al género femenino. Ojalá, este resorte forzado,  sirva para que todos los mecanismo actúen en forma eficiente y rapida, en un caso conmocionarte por donde se lo vea.  .

A todos esto, se acaba de estrenar la docu serie sobre el caso Barreda, el odontólogo platense que asesinó a escopetazos a toda su familia, Es considerado un caso bisagra para el tratamiento de las cuestiones de género. El condenado tuvo una salida anticipada de prisión, por buen comportamiento, dado que la figura de femicidio aun no existía en los noventa.

Barreda asesinó a las cuatro mujeres de su familia en noviembre de 1992. Su esposa , hijas y suegra fueron atravesadas por impactos de escopetazos. Durante el juicio el acusado reconoció su accionar pero lo fue justificando por la supuestas humillaciones a las que era sometido. Le decían “conchita” quedó como comentario de café y cancha en el imaginario popular.

Los especialistas concluyen que no resulta valedero afirmar que existe un perfil único de femicida. Barreda, cuando salió la primera vez de la cárcel parecia un buen vecino, mimetizado en la fila de la panadería del barrio de Belgrano. Su imagen proyectó el morbo social y hasta tuvo canciones reivindicatorias. En la docu serie se escucha decir al cantante Cordera que “todos tenemos un Barreda potencial adentro”.

Para quienes sostienen que el caso de las chicas de Florencio Varela no seria un femicidio sino un triple homicidio, donde una mexicaneada le pudo haber costado la vida también a un pibe tranza, y abarcar la temática desde una mirada amplia de la ruptura del tejido social, no le faltan razones. Igual es menester preguntarse: ¿cuánto más les importa a todos los sectores intervinientes el destino de un camino hacia la verdad o una imposición de una carátula?

A veces da la impresión que la Justicia y las fuerzas del orden se mueven más rápido cuando le roban los bienes privados, a una estrella de TV, que cuando atraviesa el dolor y la injusticia a sectores postergados.

Horacio Caride

 

 