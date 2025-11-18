Otra vez los arbitrajes digitados por el Chiqui, en el centro de la tormenta

Volvieron a favorecer a su equipo, Barracas. Caruso Lombardi lo había adelantado con detalles. Escándalo.

El titular de la AFA no tiene tapujos en apoyar árbitros que inclinan la cancha , con frecuencia para los equipos de su simpatía. El cacaos , de las ultimas horas, ha sido escandaloso. Barracas fue favorecido frente a Huracán, a quien lo sancionaron con dos penales, uno de ellos incobrable.

Además, en barracas juega un hijo del Chiqui Tapia al que le dan licencia para cualquier cosa. Todo esto que se viene acumulando en partidos bochornosos, hizo que el ahora ex DT del globo estallara. Kudelca le dijo “no te metas con mi trabajo y mi familia”. El hombre d enegro lo desafió a pelear.

El referí, Andrés Gariano, cobró a su antojo, vio cosas donde no existieron e hizo la vista gorda en otras.

 

Todo esto, Caruso Lombardi lo había anticipado . Detalló cual fue el plan para dejar pasar a algunos equipos a la play of. ‘Están haciendo un chiquero”, sentenció.

 