Otro aire para Jorge Macri

Recuperó volumen político. El peor momento fue la derrota en mayo. Recuperó la figura de un Jefe de gabinete fuerte. Los reclamos a Nación y un 2026 que promete obras.

Tras pasar difíciles momentos posteriores a la derrota del 18 de mayo, que significó una caída del PRO luego de 18 años de hegemonía, Jorge Macri pudo acumular otro aire para encarar la segundo tiempo de su gobierno. La futura paternidad con su pareja, Belén Ludueña, tambien le inyectó optimismo.

El Jefe de gobierno volvió a se un interlocutor en la Rosada y hasta se permite algunos consejos públicos para el presidente Milei: “No se coma otra vez la curva”. A la vez, retomó el reclamo de los fondos que le corresponden a la Ciudad en carácter de coparticipación federal. Con Toto Caputo quedó en seguir hablando aunque será difícil evitar nuevas fricciones.

Comparte con su primo, el ex presidente Mauricio , el criterio de acompañar la macro pero cuidar la identidad republicana del partido amarillo. De hecho, en el último encuentro partidario definieron no conformar un interbloque con los libertarios en el Congreso.

En la Ciudad, Macri proyecta el anuncio de obra pública para 2026, un motor que estuvo desenchufado en el inicio de su gobierno por los recortes de la motosierra. Apuesta al buen diálogo con el ministro de Interior, el colo Diego Santilli, un dirigente que ya se lo ve como un ex compañero de aula, pero con puentes todavía con su “casa política”. En este sentido, se descarta la continuidad, como presidente de la Legislatura porteña, de Emmanuel Ferrario, un hombre cercano al Colo. 

En el gabinete porteño comenzó a tener una destacada importancia la figura del Jefe de gabinete: Gabriel Cesar Sánchez Zinny, especialista en educación y economista, sacó del letargo un área tras la salida de Néstor Grindetti.

Con nuevo músculo político,  Macri piensa que tendrá chances de competir por un segundo período. Igual para eso falta mucho y Patricia Bullrich, gran ganadora del 26 de octubre, ya tiene la mirada puesta en el Palacio de Parque Patricios.

 