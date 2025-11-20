Otro escándalo de la AFA: Tapia le dio la Copa a Central por un campeonato a medias

El presidente de Central dijo que tiene que haber campeonatos para los grandes y para los chicos.

Otro escándalo de la AFA y van … Sin grandes explicaciones, la Liga Profesional coronó a Rosario Central como “Campeón de la Liga” por haber sido el equipo que más puntos sumó a lo largo del año. Un campeón que jugó con la mitad de los equipos.

“Tras la reunión del Comité Ejecutivo, en la que por unanimidad se decidió incorporar este nuevo título de competencia anual, también se determinó reconocer como Campeón de Liga 2025 a Rosario Central, al haber sido el equipo que más puntos sumó durante el año”, informó la AFA de manera oficial.

LO más insôlito de todo fueron la declaraciones del presidente de Central. “Acá es un fútbol muy SOLIDARIO, están los torneos cortos para que todos nos podamos meter, el torneo largo para los grandes que tienen más fuerza también puedan competir”, lanzó Gonzalo Belloso.