Pergolini recibió a la China

Producción eficiente la del programa Otro Día Perdido. Conseguir a la China Suárez es una figurita difícil , salvo que la actriz y su novio Icardi quieran darle una señal a Wanda , figura exclusiva de la competencia : Telefe.

Al principio estuvo ella sola, con su belleza e ironía. Luego se sumó el futbolista del la liga turca. Pergolini no pudo con su genio y le pidió a Icardi que termine su carrera en Boca. Ella dejó en claro que si vuelven , el delantero irá a River.