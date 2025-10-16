Periodista de C5N denunció a un acosador serial

Agustina Peñalva denunció a un acosador. Se fue presentando como un fan de su trabajo en los medios. Ella le agreaddeció, y a partir de allí vivió un verdadero infierno. La sigue a todos lados , al gimnasio y otros espacios de diversión. Conoce sus contactos. La trata de seducir con regalos. Le aplicaron un botón anti pánico en el celular. Todo lo narró en un streaming.