Pettinato le da consejos a Pergolini: “Correte de ahí, Mario”

El ex Sumo criticó duramente el regreso de Mario a la tele. Cree que no lo sabe hacer

Roberto Pettinato lanzó toda su ironía hacia la figura de Mario Pergolini quien volvió a la tele con un “late night show”. ” No se tuvo que meter en algo que no sabe hacer”, dijo Pettinato.

El ex Sumo se permitió seguir con los consejos mostrando viejas cuentas con su colega. ” Yo sí se hacer ese tipo de programas, gracias a él ahora quizás algún canal me vuelva a convocar”, agregó.

En medio de la nota tildó de millonario a Mario y le recomendó: “salí de ahí amigo”.

 

A todo esto Pettinato volvió hacer noticia en los programas de chimeneas ya que Maju Lozano lo volvió a ubicar de un tipo complicado para trabajar . Recordemos que algunas mujeres lo denunciaron mediáticamente por supuestos acosos.