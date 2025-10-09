Promociones Dia de la Madre del Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad se suma a los festejos del Día de la Madre con importantes beneficios para las compras en tiendas de indumentaria, perfumerías, librerías y artículos electrónicos, entre otros. Desde hoy, miércoles 8 hasta el domingo 19 de octubre incluido, hay descuentos de hasta 30% y hasta 6 cuotas sin interés en las marcas adheridas.

Este miércoles 8 y jueves 9 de octubre, se ofrecen importantes beneficios en indumentaria, perfumerías y librerías, pagando con QR a través de la billetera Buepp o la App Ciudad con las tarjetas de crédito de la entidad. De esta manera se accede a un 30% de descuento (tope: $50.000 por transacción) y hasta 6 cuotas sin interés. Entre las marcas adheridas a la promoción están los locales de indumentaria y calzado como Dexter, Stock Center, Portsaid, Ver, Yagmour, Desiderata, Akiabara, Lazaro, XL, Grimoldi y Montagne; las librerías participantes son, entre otras, Yenny, Cúspide, El Ateneo, SBS y Kel; y las perfumerías Juleriaque, Rouge, Ruiz & Roca y beauty 24, entre otras opciones.

Asimismo, desde día 13 hasta el 19 de octubre, hay 20% de descuento (tope en cada marca: $20.000) en Frávega, tanto en locales como en la tienda online, y en el portal online On City. El beneficio aplica pagando a través de QR, con tarjetas de débito y crédito, a través de Buepp, App Ciudad o Modo.

Adicionalmente, del 15 al 19 de octubre, en locales y tienda online de Samsung, se ofrece también un 20% de descuento (tope: $20.000) pagando a través de QR, con tarjetas de débito y crédito, a través de Buepp, App Ciudad o Modo.