Qué hay detrás del “Fantino gate”: del off the record violado a la desmentida sin escuchar

Caputo tuvo que salir a poner paños fríos tras el ruido mediático por los dichos de Fantino.

El feriado del 9 de julio se sacudió en los medios tras una editorial de Alejandro Fantino a partir de una charla en off the record con el ministro Luis Caputo. El propio Fantino arrancó admitiendo que había violado el off the record y reveló que se venía una supuesta crisis económica.

El video de Fantino saltó a las redes y comenzó un debate propio de estos tiempos. El conductor amigo de Milei tuvo que salir a decir que lo habían editado y sacado de contexto. Pero el efecto fue tan fuerte que el propio Caputo tuvo que ir a LN+ a dar explicaciones.

En esa entrevista, Caputo buscó llevar calma sobre el rumbo de la economía y terminó diciendo que no había escuchado lo que dijo Fantino. O sea, desmintió sin escuchar el audio original…

El Fantino gate tuvo repercusiones en todos lados. A la misma hora que Caputo hablaba, los compañeros de Fantino en Carnaval, Rial y Canosa, se mofaban de sus explicaciones. “De lo que vi no hay ni fake ni IA, quiero decirlo con honestidad, no quiero que Caputo me tome por imbécil”, lanzó Canosa.