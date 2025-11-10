Que mejor que elegir a una Linda China para tu Opera Prima

La película de Mariana Wainstein tiene como protagonista a la China Suárez. Magnetismo en pantalla y la pregunta :¿ es una bella que hace de actriz o una actriz que pelea contra su hegemonía estética?

Pasen y vean. La China Suárez viene pegando protagónicos en la pantalla grande o la que se achica, con las adictivas aplicaciones. Es la actriz protagónica de la opera prima de la cineasta Mariana Wainstein, una de las guionistas de División Palermo que bucea una historia interesante con la distracción perfecta , quedarse petrificado ante los primeros planos del rostro de la China.

Si a eso,  se le agrega la belleza y capacidad actoral de Julieta Cardinali, ya casi estamos hablando de un combo listo para el clic . Linda es la película que exhibe en cartelera Disney plus.

La historia es que la China se transforma en una “mucamita” ( parece un guiño a Pampita). Su acento denota , en principio , cercanía con algún país limítrofe como¿Paraguay? , pero se va aclarando que proviene de la provincia de San Juan .

Nuestra heroína , es una. suerte de Rosa de Lejos después de la liberación sexual. Comienza a trabajar en una casona de ricachones , perdidos en el tedio del aburrimiento de no saber qué hacer con su tiempo libre. Ahí, cae nuestra “chinita”,  que entre refriegue y refriegue de platos y ropa sucia , se  arregla para producir una tensión sexual permanente entre los integrantes de la familia.

Por supuesto, el benjamín de la familia intenta debutar sexualmente con nuestra protagonista, pero es su madre  Julieta) quien en su papel de ficción logra enredarse entre besos y manos inquietas.

Los diálogos barruntan las contradicciones de clase: “ vos sos muy bonita , te mereces un futuro mejor” , dice la hija del matrimonio que cumple sus bodas de plata.

La verdadera China se debió tentar en la filmación por dicha temática  , aguardando el final del rodaje para subirse a otro yate con Mauro Icardi.

La China nos engaña con trucos similares a los de Wanda. ¿Le creemos cuando actúa? ¿Es posible elidir el envase de “Linda” con la intención actoral? Si fuera una líder mundial , sería la versión mujer de Xi Jimping, como autócrata de la belleza.

Habrá muchas otras ocasiones para sacarnos la duda de que ver cuando vemos a la China en una pelicula …

Horacio Caride

 