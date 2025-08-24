Qué pasaba alrededor del golazo de Di María

Ángelito escribió otra historia gloriosa con su gol ante el rival de toda la vida de Central. Qué pasó en las otras miradas .

Como el cuadro las Meninas de Velázquez , a veces lo importante no está solo en el centro de la escena. El golazo, de tiro libre de Ángel Di María, nos colmó de fútbol. Gracias al panóptico futbolero , de varias cámaras y celulares de hinchas que filmaron, la obra de arte tuvo otras miradas.

Por ejemplo, el Pipa Benedetto lo vio detrás de la línea de juego, esperando que se ejecutara el tiro libre para ingresar , en los últimos minutos, y darle la chance de gol a Newell’s. El ex Boca se debió querer matar, justo en el cambio que se producía vino la magia de Fideo.

Al mismo tiempo , el gesto de asombro del DT de los leprosos, el Ogro Fabbiani,  fue inolvidable. Casi que lo termina gritando.

 

Por último, el intercambio de gestos de amor entre Ángel y su familia. La esposa gritó el gol como una mas de la hinchada. Su amor por la camiseta canalla es innegociable. Ella fue una de las piezas fundamentales para que DI María aceptara cerrar su carrera en Rosario.