¿Quién es el diputado que se puso una peluca y acumula papelones?

Aldo Leiva hace un discurso en cada sesión antes de expresar su voto.

Alado Leiva es reconocido en las sesiones de la Cámara de Diputados por sus papelones. El diputado de Unión por la Patria no vota de forma electrónica y aprovecha ese recurso para expresar su voto en voz alta acompañado de un breve discurso. El diputado acumula papelones y en la última sesión hasta se puso una peluca para llamar la atención.

“Presidente, por los niños y jóvenes de mi patria, para decirle no a las coimas de Karina…”, empezó, haciendo referencia al escándalo de presuntas coimas en la Agencia Nacional de Discapacidad (Andis). Martín Menem lo interrumpió para que siga el sentido del voto.

El nuevo papelón de Leiva generó risas en el recinto, pero hay varios diputados que ya sienten vergüenza.

Los discursos de Leiva ya le generaron una serie de cruces fuertes con el presidente de la Cámara baja, Martín Menem.

Quién es Leiva

Asumió como legislador nacional del Frente de Todos en diciembre de 2019. Es veterano de Malvinas y representa a la provincia de Chaco. En su cuenta de Twitter se presenta como “Padre de Familia, Ex Combatiente de Malvinas, Ex Intendente de Gral José de San Martin (Chaco), Diputado Nacional en FDT y Militante Peronista“.

Antes de ser diputado fue intendente de la localidad chaqueña de General San Martín desde 2003 hasta 2008, cuando fue convocado por el entonces gobernador Jorge Capitanich para ser ministro de Desarrollo Social de la provincia.