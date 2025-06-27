¿ Quién se ofende hoy por que lo llamen “mentiroso” en la política ?

Parece que se encontró un exponente: el jefe de gabinete de Milei. En tanto, sacuden, el avispero discursivo del presidente, una red de insultos a sus oponentes.

Parece que ahora , en tiempos de prosa virulenta, la palabra “mentiroso” ofende apolítico curtidos por el paso del tiempo.  Siempre hay un señorito inglés en la granja de los chanchos. El Jefe de gabinete , Guillermo Francos, protagonizó un episodio sin precedentes, desde el retorno de la democracia. Su presentación de informe de gestión se vio opacada , cuando una senadora lo tildó de “mentiroso”,  y entonces el funcionario decidió dar por terminado su acto de oblgación pública, de rendir cuentas, como representante de un gobierno de tentaciones autoritarias.

Francos se puso guantes blancos y decidió comer con cuchillo y tenedor , en un gobierno libertario que exhibe diario un perfil de malos modales y formas ordinarias. En paralelo, Milei lideraba un acto político ,en la provincia de Buenos Aires, donde volvió a decalificar a opositores llamándolos “parásitos mentales”.

Mientras,  el festival de insultos y tuits rancios predominan, hay una notoria ausencia de consensos mínimos , en un tiempo decisorio para la economía. Hay ruidos, en el frente del Central con las Reservas federales , metas no alacanzadas ante los auditores del FMI, gobernadores inquietos por la plata que no alcanza y un nivel creciente de conflictividad social.

Como la metáfora planteda,  en la Granja de Orwell, la Argentina pude tranformase de ser un deseo revolucionario a un lugar cada vez más peligroso y hostil para vivir, gobernado por los cerdos. 

Dicen que la ofensa,  que sintió el ex cavallista , tuvo que ver más con la presión de las preguntas que se asomaban sobre el caso Libra , que el pruritos especiales. Hay que reconocer que al Jefe de gabinete le cuesta mentir y suele ponerse pudoroso ante la revuelta,  en a Granja de los hermanos Milei.

¿Fue una excusa la del jefe de ministros del gabinete? Al gobierno le conviene un Congreso en modo silencioso. Con comisiones investigadoras empantanadas por trabas burocráicas y ayudados por legisladores muy previsibles.

Barrionuevo diría “hay que dejar d ementir unos años…”, perdón de robar. ¿ Y si empezamos por lo segundo?

 

Horacio Caride

 