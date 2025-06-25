Quiénes son los tres senadores (no peronistas) que permitieron la reelección indefinida

La votación terminó empatada en 22 y tuvo que definir Verónica Magario.

La votación en el Senado bonaerense que buscaba la reelección indefinida de los legisladores y concejales bonaerenses terminó 22 a 22 y fue la vicegobernadora, Verónica Magario, la encargada de desempatar en el recinto.

Los votos positivos se conformaron con 19 del Frente de Todos, 1 senador que responde a Emilio Monzó y dos ex integrantes de La Libertad Avanza.

El senador que responde a Monzó es Marcelo Daletto. “Marcelo Daletto se llama el senador de la oposición (responde a Monzó) que impidió que ganemos. Votó con el kirchnerismo las reelecciones indefinidas. Es un senador oriundo de Chacabuco”, subrayó en un posteo la senadora Florencia Arietto.

También votaron a favor dos de los tres libertarios que se fueron del bloque de LLA: Carlos Kikuchi y Sergio Vargas. 

En el oficialismo, algunos sectores mantuvieron posturas divergentes. La senadora del Frente Renovador, Sofía Vanelli, sostuvo su negativa, a tono con la posición histórica del espacio. Lo mismo hizo el legislador Federico Fagioli, vinculado a Juan Grabois, quien ya había mostrado resistencia en instancias anteriores al no dar quórum para el tratamiento del proyecto.