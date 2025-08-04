Radio Con Vos movió el tablero de su programación y apunta a la pluralidad

No seguirán Jairo Straccia y Nacho Girón, entre otros. Qué dijo la emisora. Hubo despedidas al aire.

El mundo de la radio se conmovió este fin de semana con el anuncio de una movida importante en la programación de Radio con Vos. Aunque no se diga, los nuevos dueños de la radio apuntan a equilibrar el escenario y buscar algunos puentes con el Gobierno. Se bajaron cuatro programas y varios columnistas. 

“Durante las últimas semanas, el directorio de Radio con Vos tomó decisiones orientadas a garantizar su sustentabilidad económica y asegurar la continuidad de su propuesta periodística. En este contexto, se resolvió la discontinuidad de algunos programas de su grilla habitual: Buenas Tardes China, Todo marcha acorde al plan, Que no panda el cúnico y Podría ser peor“, dice el comunicado oficial.

“Buenas Tardes China” era el programa que conducían Yamila Segovia y Jairo Straccia, dos de los participantes del programa de Ernesto Tenembaum.

Este lunes, el pase de las 8 fue especial. Hubo despedida al aire.

Otro de los programas que se baja es “Todo marcha acorde al plan”, conducido por Tamara Pettinato y Nacho Giron. Llamó la atención porque el programa tenía menos de tres meses al aire, con buenos números.

Ante los rumores, la radio decidió cerrar el comunicado con este mensaje: “Radio con Vos no responde a ninguna militancia política. Nuestro compromiso sigue siendo —y será siempre— hacer periodismo y entretenimiento de calidad en línea con nuestros valores: independencia periodística, el análisis crítico, el compromiso con la información veraz y la pluralidad de voces”.