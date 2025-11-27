Recondo respaldó a “Chiqui” Tapia y criticó que se involucre Milei

El periodista cuestionó un tuit del Presidente a favor de Estudiantes.

El escándalo de la financiera Sur Finanzas, ligada a Chiqui Tapia, y la discusión pública por el pasillo frustrado de Estudiantes a Rosario Central, reeditó una puja mediática.

Desde el streaming de Carnaval, el periodista Gastón Recondo criticó la supuesta utilización política por parte del Gobierno de los errores no deseados de la AFA. Recondo cuestionó que “justo cuando se abren sesiones clave para debatir la Ley Ómnibus, Milei se meta en temas de fútbol y corra el eje de la discusión”. Se refería al tuit del Presidente con una camiseta de Estudiantes, en un claro gesto de apoyo al presidente de ese club.

Recondo también lamentó que los “periodistas políticos” se metan en el fútbol. Sus dichos tuvieron mucha reopercusión en las redes.