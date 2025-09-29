Robertito se cruzó con Nancy quien lo trató de gorila tras la agresión que sufrió en la marcha de Ni Una Menos

El movilero de la farándula llamó desclasada a la periodista. Georgina terció al final cuando se aseguró la medicion.

Robertito Funes fue centro de la noticia, tras la agresión que sufrió en la marcha de Ni Una Menos, en reclamo de justicia por el triple homicidio de Florencio Varela.

Por la mañana, el cronista comenzó llamando feminazis a los agresores de la marcha. En el programa de Telefe, se cruzó con Nancy Pazos, quien le trató de justificar la agresión por el contexto de como se presentó a la cobertura, abrigado con un tapado de piel.

El agredido le recordó a Pazos que al violencia tambien se genera cuando a él se lo identifica como un “gorila”. Nancy señaló que la violencia de arriba genera la de abajo. Robertito, arropado por los demás colegas del programa , tildó de desclasada a su contrincante.

 