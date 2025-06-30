Romano chapó con Nancy y le preguntó si se acostó con Menem

La periodista va por la senda de hacer entrevistas tipo las que hacía en los 90 Moria Casán, Atrevida con el escote y la lengua.

Gerardo Romano invirtió roles y la terminó entrevistando a Nancy Pazos. La periodista debió referirse a su relación con Carlos Menem. Dijo que nunca fue a al cama con el ex presidente y que este habría sido muy respetuoso con ella. Ante los rumores de época , el actor avanzó.

Además, Romano se prestó para un paso de novela , besando en la boca a al conductora. Cerca de los 80 años , Romano habló sin red de sexo y política.

 