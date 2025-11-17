Rosatti en modo bostero

El presidente del Alto Tribunal cumple el rito de todos los domingos. Va a la Bombonera como un fanático más. Siempre , le gusta ver el partido en una cabina de transmision de fútbol . Se predilecto es el relator , Julio Pavoni de la cadena Xeneize. Con la camiseta puesta pidió agrandar la bombonera. Que se haga justicia.

 