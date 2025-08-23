Santiago Caputo quitaría energía a la campaña

El gurú estratégico del gobierno aparece enfrentado brutalmente a Karina. Lo dejaron afuera del armado de listas. Carpetazos y corrimiento con vistas a orcubre

Dejaron de aparecer esas imágenes de galán de cine , fumando detrás del presidente o balconeando en la Rosada , para ver el termómetro de la gente. Santiago Caputo está herido. Si fuera un animal seria un lince rojo,  cazador sigiloso, que acecha a sus presas antes de realizar el ataque. 

A Caputo se lo vincula con a difusión de los audios , de hasta aquí, el caso mas representativo de sospecha de corrupción de un gobierno que hace campaña contra el kirchnerismo ,  apelando a la transparencia.

Se lo denomina ya el caso Spagnuolo , ex titular del área discapacidad , que apare3ce en las grabaciones hablando de una red de coimas del que habría alertado al presidente en sus reuniones operísticas de los domingos , en Olivos.

Mientras en la Rosada tratan de identificar al o los infieles que filtraron información , la quietud de reacción es impactante. En el medio, le encestaron nuevas duras derrotas en el Congreso.

Desde lo electoral, complejo prever el impacto que todo esto puede tener en las urnas , sobre todo en la elección de Octubre que queda demasiado lejos. Dos meses es una eternidad que puede jugar a facto o seguir horadando la credibilidad.

Santiago Caputo le habita dicho a su equipo de consultores y troles que van air bajando la palanca de acciones propagandísticas del gobierno. En términos futboleros es como esos equipos que se sospechan que juegan para atrás.

El Juez Casanello le dio una dinámica a la investigación impensada en la media de magistrados que hacen tiempismo cuando hay una causa de quienes ejercen el poder. En uno de los allanamientos se le secuestró el celular a Spagnuolo. Ese elemento, peritado , podría desatar una tormenta política de alto impacto.

Que ek kirchnerismo pase a poner como eje de su campaña este caso va ser un experimento singular , un verdadero oxímoron.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 