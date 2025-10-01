Sigue el cruce entre Feinmann y un conductor de C5N: “Pedazo de pelotudo”

El ida y vuelta no se detiene. Todo comenzó por el Triple Crimen y el problema del narcotráfico.

Eduardo Feinmann está acostumbrado a estas batallas mediáticas. Ahora su rival es Fernando Borroni, conductor de C5N y Radio 10. El ida y vuelta fue escalando. Ayer, el periodista de A24 lo desafió al aire: “A vos te digo PEDAZO DE PELOTUDO, si querés hablar de apoyo al narcotráfico vamos juntos a los Tribunales“.

Todo comenzó cuando Borroni le pidió a Feinmann que “se meta con los narcos”. “Usted habla de los intendentes narcos. Yo le pido quiénes son  vamos juntos a hacer la denuncia. Digame nombre y apellido y vamos juntos”,  amplió.

Borroni se subió a la denuncia política y mediática del kirchnerismo contra José Luis Espert. Esa denuncia hasta ahora no aportó las supuestas pruebas que estarían acumuladas en la causa de Estados Unidos. Apenas un Excel que nadie puede ratificar si es verdadero.

En ese contexto, comenzó el ida y vuelta. En el medio todo se mezcló con el Triple Crimen.

Feinmann subió la apuesta: “Vivimos hablando de los narcos hace años. Muchos de ustedes hablan del marco menudeo. A vos te hablo, a vos, ahora venís a hablar de narcotráfico…Los más poderosos pertenecen a tu partido político …  A vos te digo PEDAZO DE PELOTUDO, si querés hablar de apoyo al narcotráfico vamos juntos a los Tribunales. Marta Peloni fue la que dijo que La Cámpora es la que tiene contactos narcos”.