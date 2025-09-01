Tamara Pettinato conduce un programa con gran carga de cinismo

Es por el 9 y se llama “Decime algo lindo”. Coquetea con el escándalo del video en el que Alberto la seducía.

Comenzó a rodar “Decime Algo Lindo”, un programa de entrevistas de color con políticos. Nada nuevo bajo el sol. Se emite los domingos a las 23:30. El debut fue con el intendente de Tigre , Julio Zamora. En el arranque, la conductora jugueteó con el titulo ¿qué mas explicar?. La frase que toma el programa fue viral cuando se conoció un video del ex presidente Alberto Fernández  coqueteando con la hija del ex saxofonista de Sumo, en su despacho y cuando los argentinos seguían restringidos por la pandemia.

Beto Casella, la estrella del 9, al enterarse puso el grito en el cielo. A Tamara la corrieron de Bendita al explotar el escándalo. No es mucho el esfuerzo intelectual que debe arriesgar la provocativa muchacha ya que hay una ruleta cargada de preguntas que van sucediendo, en un  clima agradable para el político en campaña. Desesperado por los votos, de aquí a octubre, veremos desfilar a muchos impresentables.

Canal 9 tenía a Tamara Pettinato en el limbo tras la salida de Bendita. No la despidieron y tuvieron la genial idea de darle un programa .

En la semana para promocionar su regreso, Tamara llego a decir que si fuera necesario entrevistaría a Alberto en la tele.


Otras ideas que acercamos a los cráneos del canal dirigido por Víctor Santa Maria: Eduardo Duhalde conduciendo “Condenados al Éxito”, Luis Barrionuevo en “Dejar de Robar” , o Fabiola está de Fiesta.

Mejor no demos ideas.

Horacio Caride

 