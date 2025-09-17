Tiempo clave : El Congreso como lanza u oportunidad de consensos

Nuevos rounds para intentar dar vuelta los vetos presidenciales.El gobierno ni hace pie par recupera la iniciativa. Al giro del discurso debe agregarle una cuota de realidad.

Milei estuvo obligado a cambiar el tono y los modos. Falta algo clave : deberá agregarle, urgente, la convicción que gobernar es también ceder al tiempo de negociar. Todo gobierno lo debe hacer. Lo complicado es cuando se da cuenta y es demasiado tarde.

Es cierto que la democracia argentina se ha acostumbrado, con sus dirigentes políticos, a mirar los asuntos de estado como algo accesorio que debe discurrir en medio de competencias electorales. Encima , las mismas están caracterizadas por un alto grado de violencia discursiva. Son , nuestros políticos, como aquellos boxeadores que se siguen tirando piñas cuando suena el gong de segundos afuera.

Milei sintonizó ese nota de furia permanente, agregándole características especiales. Quiso demostrar que él, podía putear de arriba a abajo, porque era muy diferente a los demás e iba a solucionar los problemas económicos centrales de tantos años de postergación. No estaría saliendo tal cual lo planificado.

El primer cambio que hizo , hace semanas, fue dejar de insultar y desparramar calificativos a la casta. Su perfomance, en la última cadena nacional, lo ubicó como un mandatario más al estilo tradicional , con modales moderados. El foro romano de las redes con sus tuiteros militantes, quizás estén algo decepcionados. ” ¿ Para esto pagamos la entrada?”, se preguntarán.

Es probable que la elección del 26 de octubre, de no hacer muchas macanas , el oficialismo nacional pueda achicar la diferencia que hubo en la provincia de Buenos Aires. Juegan otros factores, en un país que expresa fragmentación en toda su profundidad federal. Santa Fe , Córdoba y la mismísima ciudad de Buenos Aires, tienen todavía esperanzas en el presidente.

La imagen presidencial cayó. Advierten el fin de la luna de miel. Los datos de D’Alessio IROL – Berensztein señalan que cuando en diciembre 2024 le preguntaban a la gente cómo creía que estaría la situación económica en un año, el 57% respondía “mejor” y el 36%, “peor”. Ahora la taba se dio vuelta: hay un 57% de pesimistas y un 40% de optimistas.

El Congreso debería ser , entonces, un territorio de oportunidad a través de la negociación con los gobernadores.No solo los que se entregan a la chequera sino también aquellos que tiene una mirada diferente de como compatibilizar ajuste con una mirada social.

Cerca de recibir nuevas derrotas frente al parlamento , el ejecutivo debería tomar nota y no seguir rompiendo puentes. Por aquel axioma de que lo urgente no tape lo importante , se dejó de lado el día a día de una coyuntura asfixiante. Cualquier victoria circunstancial con esta debilidad del gobierno , debería dimensionarse como una victoria primicia mas que un control de poder real.

 