Tinelli puso en pausa su streaming por “problemas personales”

El famoso conductor atraviesa una crisis familiar y financiera. Qué dijo.

Marcelo Tinelli decidió interrumpir su ciclo de streaming por Carnaval. El conductor y empresario viene sacudido por deudas y amenazas a una de sus hijas. En un posteo dio a entender que quiere priorizar sus problemas personales y poner en pausa su faceta profesional en los medios.

 

“Gracias a todos los que meda energía en este complicado momento familiar y personal”, expresó.

“Hay momentos en los que la vida pide frenar, escucharnos y estar donde realmente tenemos que estar. Hoy es uno de esos momentos, y necesito ocuparme de temas familiares y personales que requieren mi presencia y toda mi atención”, agregó Tinelli.

Recordemos que su hija Juana denunció haber recibido amenazas. “Fui amenazada, y aunque no quiero detenerme en los detalles, eso fue suficiente para entender que no puedo seguir viviendo con miedo por decisiones que no tomé. Hablar, hoy, no es un impulso ni un acto de rebeldía: es una necesidad, y por sobre todo un derecho”, aseguró Juana .

Juana aclaró que no comparte muchas de la decisiones que tomó su padre, en relacion a San Lorenzo y emprendimientos privados.