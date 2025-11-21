Tomás Méndez de raid policial

El periodista Tomás Méndez pasó un mal momento al advertir que le faltaba su celular. Fue cuando comenzaba su programa de streaming. Uno de sus colaboradores el prestó su teléfono y llamó a un contacto de seguridad , ya que en el auto que lo transportaba ya no estaba su artefacto.

Rápidamente se dedujo que el calcular de Méndez ya había ent5ado en un circuito de reventa clandestina y esteba en una casa de un barrio peligroso. Tomó l decisión de  subirse a un patrullero e ir por lo que le pertenecía. El operativo fue exitoso y audaz, por cierto.