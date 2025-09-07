Tortas y mensajes del 3% en donde votó Karina

La funcionaria y hermana del presidente votó al mediodía . Cara larga y solo un mensaje.

Una colecta por chicos que deben irse a un viaje de estudios , suscito otros de los focos de atención en la escuela que votó Karina Milei. Nunca dio detalles de a qué hora iría, acosada por el escándalo de los audios de supuestos retornos. La pastaflora la estuvo esperando entre las mamás y alumnos de un colegio de Vicente López.

Una porción de torta o el recuerdo del tres por ciento , como especulación del contenido de los audios , fueron vallas simbólicas deficit de digerir para la Yerma del presidente,

La Secretaria General de la presidencia estuvo rodeada de una decena de militantes de LLA que impidieron las preguntas de los cronistas. Se fue caminando hasta su casa.

El único mensaje que emitió fue que la gente vaya a votar.