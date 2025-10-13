Trump entra en la lógica de campaña a menos de dos semanas de las elecciones de mitad de término de Milei

Atados a la suerte de lo que defina el presidente norteamericano sobre el caso argentino. Qué dice una encuesta sobre su imagen en nuestro país.

¿Qué cocina Trump para el caso argentino? ¿Existe realmente tanta devoción por los pesos nacionales? Las verdaderas consecuencias de esta ayuda “especial” e inédita de los Estados Unidos a la Argentina se verán a posteriori de las elecciones. Mientras tanto, la figura controversia de Trump parece meterse en el final de la campaña. Para el gobierno nacional, la bilateral que tendrá Milei con el artífice del acuerdo de Paz en Medio Oriente será como el cierre de la campaña con vistas al 26 de octubre.

Nunca antes se percibió una intervención tan directa de la potencia mundial en una campaña política local. La Casa Blanca está lista para inyectar dinero si el dólar se escapa en lo ancho de la banda prefijada. Evitar la devaluación, antes de tiempo, es la misión del Quinto Regimiento de Caballería, versión guerra económica. A Milei le exigen que se vaya divorciando de las inversiones chinas, y al igual que Ucrania, abra la explotación de las denominadas “tierras raras”, es decir aquellos minerales de dificil extracción que sirven para el desarrollo de la IA (Inteligencia Artificial). Argentina como un ejército de gurkas en la primera línea de la batalla económica contra China.

Además, requiere que el presidente libertario encuentre consensos mínimos en el Congreso de la Nación. Caputo trató de tranquilizar hablando de un acuerdo firme con Trump, mas allá de los resultados electorales de la elección de mitad de término. Los mercados y capitales locales desconfían.

Según el consultor Jaime Durán Barba, nuestro país es el más anti norteamericano del continente.  “Argentina es el país más anti norteamericano del continente; la mayoría tiene antipatía hacia EE.UU, dice el gurú ecuatoriano quien anticipa que la movida no le dará votos extras a la LLA.

En este sentido, la consultora Zuban Córdoba señala que más de la mitad de los argentinos rechaza las relaciones cercanas con Norteamérica y su presidente y el supuesto rescate económico.

 