Un conocido relator de rugby mandó un mensaje político entrelíneas

Ocurrió en el dramático partido que Los Pumas le ganaron a los Wallabies, por la minima diferencia. El relator Alejandro Coccia disparó, entrelíneas, un comentario político, en pleno trajín del partido. “Hay que hacer de a tres, ahora que está de moda el tres”, dijo como recomendación de tirar a los palos para que no se le escapara el partido a los Pumas.

Coccia jugueteó con un comentario mordaz por el caso de las supuestas coimas en la Andis, donde estaría involucrada Karina Milei. ¡AAAAAAADENTRO!