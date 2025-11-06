Un empresario de Cuadernos apareció en la cama

La primera jornada del juicio por los Cuadernos ya dejó algunas perlitas de color. Uno de los imputados apareció tirado en la cama, muy relajado. Se trata de Alberto Ángel Padoan, dierctivo de Vicentin y un acusado por dos hechos de coimas.

Padoan está acusado de haber entregado 500 mil dólares a Nelson Lazarte, subsecretario de Coordinación y Control de Gestión del Ministerio de Planificación Federal, por encargo de Roberto Baratta, la mano derecha de Julio De Vido. Ese episodio habría ocurrido, según la acusación, el 16 de septiembre de 2013, a las 16.05, en Luis Sáenz Peña N° 1074, donde funcionaba la sede de Vicentin.

La segunda entrega de dinero habría ocurrido en el mismo lugar, el 16 de junio de 2015: 1.000.000 de dólares que recibió nuevamente Lazarte pero que “fue entregado en última instancia a Julio Miguel de Vido por intermedio de Hernán del Río y José María Olazagasti”, señala la acusación fiscal