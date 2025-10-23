Un ex intendente de Bariloche enfrenta un juicio polémico por enfrentarse a Weretilnek

Gustavo Gennuso está acusado de peculado por resguardar los fondos de un plan de viviendas. El juicio arranca luego de las elecciones.

El ex intendente de Bariloche, Gustavo Gennuso, enfrentará desde la semana próxima un juicio oral por un hecho muy polémico. Se lo acusa de haber resguardado el dinero destinado a un plan de viviendas en otra cuenta y de abrir un plazo fijo para combatir la inflación.

Gennuso asumió en diciembre de 2015. En ese momento, la mitad de las viviendas del Plan Techo Digno tenían un 30% de avance y el resto ni siquiera había comenzado a levantarse. Encima, elk gobierno nacional decidió dar de baja el programa conocido como Techo Digno.

Los recursos para el plan de viviendas habian ingresado durante la gestión de María Eugenia Martini (Frente para la Victoria), quien firmó los convenios con el Ministerio de Planificación Federal y recibió los depósitos nacionales para ejecutar las obras.

Frente a ese escenario, la Secretaría de Hacienda de Bariloche decidió trasladar el dinero a otra cuenta y luego colocarlo en un plazo fijo a nombre del municipio, tal como autorizaba la normativa vigente. La operatoria fue registrada, documentada y realizada en el mismo circuito financiero municipal, primero en Banco Nación, luego en Banco Credicoop, donde las colocaciones obtenían mayor rendimiento, con el fin de compensar mejor la inflación.

Bariloche no fue el único municipio rionegrino que recibió fondos. La causas contra los intendentes, de hecho, arrancaron en los tribunales de Comodoro Py y luego la Corte derivó todo a la justicia provincial de Río Negro.

En la política local aseguran que el proceso contra Gennuso es consecuencia de su enfrentamiento político al gobernador Gerardo Weretilnek.  De hecho, al menos diez exintendentes  —de distintos signos políticos— firmaron un documento conjunto cuestionando la actuación de los fiscales. Denunciaron una causa “endeble, lerda e inconsistente” que se sostiene más por impacto mediático que por sustento jurídico, y advirtieron que han sido “rehénes de un escarnio instalado deliberadamente en los medios”.

La Justicia investiga los desembolsos de Nación, en el segundo gobierno de Cristina Kirchner, en planes de viviendas que ejecutaron los municipios, con directos acuerdos con el ministerio de Obras Públicas, conducido por Julio De Vido. Apartados de la estructura provincial, esos contratos de Techo Digno se acentuaron entre el 2013 y 1015. Ese despliegue llegó mayormente a los municipios gobernados por el Frente para la Victoria.