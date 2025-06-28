VIDEO. Un fiscal rechazó el fallo de la Corte contra Cristina y habló de “un golpe de estado judicial”

Alejandro Alagia participó de un acto en la Facultad de Derecho. El video

El fiscal Alejandro Alagia, titular de la Unidad de Asistencia para Causas por Violaciones a los Derechos Humanos durante el terrorismo de Estado, cuestionó esta semana el fallo de la Corte Suprema que confirmó la condena contra Cristina Kirchner, habló de la necesidad de avanzar con una reforma del Máximo Tribunal, y hasta habló de “un golpe de estado judicial”. 

Alagia fue uno de los expositores de un encuentro entre estudiantes, docentes y graduados de la Facultad de Derecho de la UBA que se reunieron para debatir sobre la condena a Cristina. El principal expositor fue el ex juez de la Corte, Eugenio Zaffaroni.

En su discurso, el fiscal dijo que “hay que ampliar la Corte” y que el nuevo tribunal debería tener “como primera misión el conocimiento de este fallo, que es un fallo ilegal”. “Cristina merecía una revisión de su caso”, agregó.

Alagia fue por más y habló de un “golpe de Estado judicial”. “Hay razones de coyuntura, más inmediatas, que están vinculadas con una degradación de la Corte. Probablemente tenga que ver que gobierna con jueces que aceptaron ser nombrados por decreto”, opinó el fiscal.